Crime watch: Calves stolen in South Texas, ATV stolen in NE OK

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports calves stolen in Starr County. Sometime on or after Dec. 27 a thief or thieves cut a fence at a property at Pipeline and Geronimo Flores roads to steal three red Beefmaster calves. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Aguilar at 956-513-0297.

TSCRA Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in Oklahoma, reports an all-terrain utility vehicle stolen from a property in Craig County. On Feb. 28 a thief or thieves entered a garage in Bluejacket to steal a camouflage 2016 John Deere Gator 8251, serial no. 1M0825GEPEM087040. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360.

Operation Cow Thief: TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 817-916-1775.