Crime Watch: Calves missing near Hereford

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports five black Angus calves missing from a pasture off County Road 17 in Deaf Smith County. The calves weigh approximately 450 pounds and have no identifiable marks or brands. They were last seen March 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.