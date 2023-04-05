Crime Watch: Calves missing near Caldwell

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports two red calves missing near Caldwell off County Road 117. One calf weighs approximately 250 pounds and the other calf weighs approximately 400 pounds. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.