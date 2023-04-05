Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports two red calves missing near Caldwell off County Road 117. One calf weighs approximately 250 pounds and the other calf weighs approximately 400 pounds. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Cow-calf Corner: Using warm season annuals to restore hay and grazing inventory
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist This year hay …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Using warm season annuals to restore hay and grazing inventory
Crime Watch: Bull missing near Waelder
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Bull missing near Waelder
Crime Watch: Calves missing near Caldwell
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Calves missing near Caldwell