Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports two black Wagyu calves missing. The calves had been recently weaned when they went missing in October 2021. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 7
Texas Compared to last week: Yearlings were not well tested but mostly steady. Steer and heifer …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 7
Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Stillwater, Oklahoma
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Equipment stolen near Stillwater, Oklahoma
Crime Watch: Calves missing near Brenham
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Calves missing near Brenham