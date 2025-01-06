Crime watch: Calves missing in Yoakum County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 12 head of calves missing from a property south of US 380 on County Road 195 in Yoakum County. The calves weigh approximately 400-450 pounds and are black, yellow or white in color. They are branded with a “bar over b” on their left rib. The calves were last seen Dec. 23, 2024. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



