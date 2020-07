Crime Watch: Calves missing in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Howard Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports five unbranded calves missing from a property in Brown County. The four 600-pound calves and one 900-pound calf were last seen on June 8, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.