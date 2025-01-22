Crime watch: Calves missing in Motley County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 20 head of black white-faced calves missing from a property west of FM 2009 near CR 128 in Motley County. The calves weigh between 550-600 pounds and have a “dragging A” branded on their left hip. They were last seen December 2024 and confirmed missing Jan. 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

