Crime watch: Calves missing in Eastern Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports seven calves missing from a pasture near Inola in Rogers County. Four of the missing calves are black and three are black with white faces. All the calves are one to three weeks old with no brands or markings and were last seen on Sept. 9. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-341-0888. 
 

