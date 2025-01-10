Crime watch: Calves missing in Corsicana

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports 30 head of calves missing from the Corsicana Livestock Barn. The calves weigh approximately 500-700 pounds and are a mix of colors, branded with an “X” on their left hip. The calves were last seen Jan. 7 and discovered missing Jan. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



