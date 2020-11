Crime watch: Calves missing in Central Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports calves missing from a property in Milam County. The seven Charolais calves weigh 400 to 500 pounds, each, and were last seen on Oct. 15 in a pasture at CR 325 and CR 320. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.