Crime watch: Calves missing in Carson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 35 head of calves missing from a property off Highway 207 in Borger. The 6-month-old calves are red or black in color with a “hat” or “rising sun” branded on their left hip and a pink or blue ear tag. They were last seen June 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

