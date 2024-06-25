Crime Watch: Calf missing in Wilbarger County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a calf missing from a property near Farmers Valley in Wilbarger County. The black or black white-faced calf will possibly have an “SL” branded on the right shoulder and a notched left ear. The calf was last seen June 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 at or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.