Crime Watch: Calf missing in Briscoe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a black steer calf missing near Silverton in Briscoe County. The black calf weighs approximately 400 pounds with an orange No. 650 ear tag in left ear and “Rocking B” brand on the right hip. The calf was last seen Nov. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.