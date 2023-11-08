Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a black steer calf missing near Silverton in Briscoe County. The black calf weighs approximately 400 pounds with an orange No. 650 ear tag in left ear and “Rocking B” brand on the right hip. The calf was last seen Nov. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Calf missing in Briscoe County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Calf missing in Briscoe County
Crime Watch: Seven cows and one Red Angus bull missing in Stonewall County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in North …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Seven cows and one Red Angus bull missing in Stonewall County
$500 reward offered for information on three stolen bulls in Archer County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers lead investigation into three …
Continue Reading about $500 reward offered for information on three stolen bulls in Archer County