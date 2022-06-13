Crime Watch: Burglary in Schleicher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports the burglary of a ranch house in rural Schleicher County near FM 2084. Various household items were stolen April 10 at approximately 7:00 p.m by a middle-aged white male and a middle-aged female. The man is approximately 5’10” tall, 230 pounds and has facial hair. The woman is approximately 5’4” tall, 150 pounds and has long blonde or gray hair. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.