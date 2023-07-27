Crime Watch: Bulls missing near Quinlan

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports two registered Beefmaster bulls missing near Quinlan. One bull is approximately 1,100 pounds with 103 branded on the left hip, and a white ear tag including No. 103 and the bulls birth date. The second bull is approximately 700 pounds with 116 branded on the left hip, and a white ear tag including No. 116 and the bulls birth date. The bull’s were last seen July 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.