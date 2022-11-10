Crime Watch: Bulls missing in Montague County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two Angus bulls missing approximately five miles south of Bowie. The bulls are approximately 4 to 5 years old and have a circle with three spokes brand on the left shoulder. They were last seen in spring of 2022. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.