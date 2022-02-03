Crime Watch: Bulls missing in Goliad County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas and the Mid-Gulf Coast, reports two bulls missing in Fannin. They include a Charolais bull that has been missing since the summer of 2020 and an Angus bull that has been missing since October 2021. Both bulls have a T brand on their right ribs and have a yellow ear tag in their right ears with T Marks and a phone number written on it. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.