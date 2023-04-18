Crime Watch: Bull missing near Sulphur Springs

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports a 3-year-old black Angus bull missing off County Road 4763. The bull has a yellow ear tag with No. 0111 in the left ear. The bull was last seen April 3 in a neighboring pasture. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
