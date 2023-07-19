Crime Watch: Bull missing near Kingsbury

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Wagyu bull missing from a property off Highway 90 near Kingsbury. The bull is branded with a dragging C over a 40F on the left hip. He also has DEBC tattooed in the right ear and 40F tattooed in the left ear. The bull was found missing July 7 after portable panels were discovered set up and rearranged to load out cattle. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.