Crime Watch: Bull missing near Hallettsville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas, reports a red Beefmaster bull missing in Lavaca County. The bull has a yellow ear tag with No. 5 on it and a rocking K brand on the left hip. The bull was last seen in late November or early December 2021. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.