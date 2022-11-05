Crime Watch: Bull missing near Goliad

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one black Limousine bull missing. The bull is approximately seven years old and branded with a connected 24 on the right hip. He was last seen Oct. 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.