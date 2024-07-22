Crime Watch: Bull missing in Webb County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a red Beefmaster bull missing from a property off U.S. Hwy 83 in Webb County. The bull has “2 over J” branded on his left hip. He was last seen in January. Other livestock were found shot and killed at same location the bull went missing from. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.