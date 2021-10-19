Crime Watch: Bull missing in San Saba County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H D Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports an Angus bull missing in Richland Springs. The four-year-old bull was last seen Sept. 19 and has no marks or brands. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.