Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H D Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports an Angus bull missing in Richland Springs. The four-year-old bull was last seen Sept. 19 and has no marks or brands. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Bull missing in San Saba County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H D Brittain, District 19 in West …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Bull missing in San Saba County
Texas crop progress and condition for October 18
Much of the Eastern part of the state received more than 1.0 inch of precipitation with a …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for October 18
Cow-Calf Corner: Evaluating feeds on a cost per unit of protein and energy basis
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist Oklahoma …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Evaluating feeds on a cost per unit of protein and energy basis