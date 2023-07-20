Crime Watch: Bull missing in Llano County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Brangus bull missing from a pasture near the Sandy Creek area in Llano County. The bull is 3 years old and has a yellow ear tag with No. 700. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.