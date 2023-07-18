Crime Watch: Bull missing in Howard County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Beggs, District 17 in West Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing in Howard County. The bull is branded with a connected CW on the left hip, has a yellow ear tag with No. 1 in the left ear, and his right ear is cropped at the tip. The bull was last seen July 12 and reported missing July 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Beggs at 432-788-1884 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.