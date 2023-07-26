Crime Watch: Bull missing in Grayson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a 3-year-old, registered, gray Brahman bull missing from a pasture off Range Creek Road in Grayson County. The bull is branded with J2 bar 59 on the left leg and has a blue ear tag with No. 119 in the left ear. He was last seen July 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.