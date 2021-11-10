Crime Watch: Bull missing in Comal County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Barr, District 26 in Central Texas Hill Country, reports a bull calf missing near Spring Branch in Comal County. The Lowline Angus bull weighs 550 to 600 lb. and is branded with “DLS” on his left rib. The bull was last seen on or about Oct. 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Barr at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.