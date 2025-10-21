Crime watch: Bull missing in Coleman County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a black motley-faced bull missing from a property south of Valera. The bull has a “MG” branded on his left hip. He was last seen around the middle of September 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.