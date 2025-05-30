Crime watch: Bull missing in Austin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a black and white bull missing from a pasture off Glaeser Road in Bellville. The bull weighs approximately 2,000 pounds and was last seen May 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
