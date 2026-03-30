Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo brings thousands to Fort Worth

Attendees gather in Fort Worth for three days of industry updates, leadership elections, awards and entertainment.

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 30, 2026) — The 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo ended on Sunday, wrapping up the three-day event packed with industry updates, awards, entertainment and the welcoming of new Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leadership.

The Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo drew thousands of attendees to downtown Fort Worth March 27-29. The agenda featured four dynamic main-stage sessions addressing key industry topics such as generational transfer, the 2026 weather forecast and a market outlook. A highlight of the weekend included remarks from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins during Saturday’s Annual Membership Meeting, underscoring TSCRA’s strong relationship with federal leadership. On Saturday, keynote speaker Marty Smith shared his journey from ranch life to the national spotlight and how it shaped his perspective on hard work, heritage and the people who keep America running.

During the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Annual Meeting held on Saturday, new leadership were elected, including:

The new officer team: Stephen Diebel, president; Dan Gattis, first vice president and Wayne Cockrell second vice president

New board of directors members: Foster Burchett, Matthew Crow, Jared Dangelmayr, Sarah Franklin, August “Auggie” McCan, Andrew Polk, Joey Ramirez, Martha Santos and Fay Fitzsimons Walker.

New executive committee members: James Henderson, Memphis, John Malazzo and Wesley Welch

Industry awards were presented, including:

Bloody Buckets Cattle Company Los Hermanos Ranch, 2026 Texas Environmental Stewardship Award

Rogelio Mercado, 2026 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef

Fred Weber, 2025 Prosecutor of the Year

The 2026 event was filled with hours of educational sessions, live cattle demonstrations, policy updates, student opportunities, social events and the expo featuring more than 250 exhibitor booths and interactive activities for all ages.

“It is always encouraging to see cattle raisers, landowners and industry partners gather together at Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo to learn and share ideas that benefit not only their operations, but shape the future of the industry,” TSCRA President Stephen Diebel said . “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Fort Worth next year as we celebrate the 150th Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, April 9-10, 2027.”

###