Moore County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent receives top beef award 

Marcel Fischbacher recognized as a leader in beef education and producer impact.

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 31, 2026) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association awarded Marcel Fischbacher, Moore County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, as the 2026 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo held in Fort Worth.

The award recognizes Texas’ most dedicated and effective local educators in cattle production who work alongside landowners to advance stewardship of land and livestock across the state and is presented annually at the association’s membership meeting.

“Marcel Fischbacher exemplifies the critical role Extension agents play in supporting beef producers and strengthening rural communities,” said TSCRA First Vice President Dan Gattis. “His ability to connect with producers, build meaningful programs and deliver practical, research-based education has made a lasting impact across his region.”

Fischbacher’s beef education efforts address a wide range of critical topics, including herd management, animal health, grazing systems, nutrition, input costs, water resources and risk management. He is recognized for his ability to communicate effectively in both one-on-one and group settings, using a variety of teaching methods such as field days, workshops, applied research, newsletters, radio and peer-to-peer learning opportunities.

Among his recent initiatives is an eight-week grazing school focused on grasses, soils and grazing management, which has evolved into a collaborative, producer-driven learning model. Through ranch tours and peer exchanges, participants gain practical insights while learning directly from one another, strengthening both knowledge and community across the region.

Fischbacher has also led educational programming addressing the transition of farming operations into beef production, equipping producers with the tools needed to navigate shifting resources, market conditions and long-term sustainability challenges.

“We are proud to recognize the lasting impact Marcel Fischbacher has made on the beef industry,” Gattis said. “His dedication to serving producers and advancing education continues to strengthen the future of Texas ranching.”

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