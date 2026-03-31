Bloody Buckets Cattle Company & Los Hermanos Ranch honored with 2026 Texas Environmental Stewardship Award  

Bloody Buckets Cattle Company receives the Environmental Stewardship Award at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 31, 2026) – Bloody Buckets Cattle Company and Los Hermanos Ranch were presented with the Texas Environmental Stewardship Award at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo held March 27-29 in Fort Worth. The award recognizes exceptional stewardship and innovation in ranching across Texas.

Bloody Buckets Cattle Company and Los Hermanos Ranch, owned by the Clement family and managed by James Clement III and his partners Alfonso “Poncho” Ortega Sr. and Alfonso “Poncho” Ortega Jr., spans more than 15,000 acres where intentional grazing and water management practices support healthy soil, productive cattle and thriving wildlife. Rooted in South Texas, the ranch has expanded in recent years while maintaining a focus on improving land across both owned and leased properties.

The operation uses adaptive multi-pasture grazing, brush management and water conservation practices to improve soil health, increase forage production and support wildlife habitat. Under the leadership of James Clement III, a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association director, the ranch combines practical experience with research-based approaches and technology to guide management decisions and support long-term sustainability.

“Bloody Buckets Cattle Company and Los Hermanos Ranch exemplify what it means to steward the land with intention while building a resilient and sustainable operation,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Second Vice President Dan Gattis. “Their commitment to improving rangeland health while maintaining a productive operation sets a strong example for the industry.”

This 2026 Texas Environmental Stewardship Award is presented as a joint effort between Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Grazing Land Coalition. As the 2026 winner, Bloody Buckets Cattle Company will compete among other outstanding ranchers for the national Environmental Stewardship Award Program.

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