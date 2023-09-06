Crime Watch: Buckskin and Sorrel horses missing from Ellis County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports two missing horses from a property in Ellis County. The horses went missing Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Buckskin gelding has a black mane and tail, a “Rafter R” brand on its left hip, and a scar on the left front hoof. The second horse is a Sorrel mare with a white star on the forehead and white on the right rear foot. The mare has three brands, “24” on the left buttock, a “1” on the right buttock, and a “flower” brand on her left hip.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.