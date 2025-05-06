Crime watch: Bred heifers missing in Cochran County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports 14 head of black heifers missing from a property off County Road 235 east of Morton. Eleven heifers have a “Rafter D” branded on their left hip and a swallow fork notch in their left ear. Two black heifers have “4A” branded on their left hip. One heifer has a “Lazy P” branded on her left hip and a swallow fork notch in her left ear. The heifers were last accounted for December 2024 and discovered missing January 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.