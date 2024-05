Crime Watch: Bred heifer missing in Hopkins County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports a black bred heifer missing off County Road 1125 in Cumby. The heifer weighs approximately 900 pounds and has “Circle T” branded on her left hip. She was last seen April 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.