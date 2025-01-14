Crime watch: Bred Charolais heifer missing in Grayson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in the Northeast Texas, reports a heavy bred Charolais heifer missing from a pasture off Keyes Road in Sherman. The two-year-old heifer is branded with a “TP” on her left hip, has an orange ear tag with “TP 2,” and a No. 44 blue ear tag. She was due to have her calf at any time. The heifer was discovered missing Jan. 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





