Crime watch: Brangus heifers missing in Coke County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tod Reed, District 17 in Central Texas, reports five bred black Brangus heifers missing from a property off Copeland Road in Blackwell. The heifers are branded with a “bar M bar” and “3” on their left hip. They were last seen Feb. 9. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Redd at 432-230-0151 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.