Crime watch: Brangus cow missing in Comanche County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a black Brangus missing from a property two miles east of FM 1702 near Energy and Pottsville. The 8-year-old cow has a “Circle M” branded on her left hip and a green ear tag in her left ear with No. 32. She was last seen April 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.