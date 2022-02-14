Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports 23 Brangus cross cattle missing near Tatum. The cattle are mostly black with yellow ear tags. They were last seen in mid-January. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Brangus cattle missing in Rusk County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Brangus cattle missing in Rusk County
Cow-Calf Corner: Cattle cycle scenario 1 – more and worse drought
Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist The list of …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Cattle cycle scenario 1 – more and worse drought
Editorial: The quest to improve cattle markets
by Arthur Uhl, first vice president, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Cattle …
Continue Reading about Editorial: The quest to improve cattle markets