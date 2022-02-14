Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Crime Watch: Brangus cattle missing in Rusk County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports 23 Brangus cross cattle missing near Tatum. The cattle are mostly black with yellow ear tags. They were last seen in mid-January. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

