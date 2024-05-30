Crime Watch: Brangus bull missing in Washington County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a Brangus bull missing from a property off FM 594 in Burton. He has “W2” over “104” over “J” branded on his left hip and was last seen May 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.