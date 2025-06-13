Crime watch: Brangus bull missing in Fayette County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a black Brangus bull missing from a property off FM 2502 near Brushy Road in Ellinger. The bull is branded with a “G over 17” on his left hip and a green ear tag in both ears, with a “Z” one of the tags. He was last seen June 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
