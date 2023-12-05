Crime Watch: Brangus bull missing in Collin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a black Brangus bull missing off CR 1002 in Collin County. The 4-year-old bull weighs approximately 1,500 to 1,700 pounds with light blue ear tags in both ears, with No. 650 on the left ear tag. He was last seen Dec. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
