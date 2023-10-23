Crime Watch: Brangus bull missing in Burleson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a black Brangus bull missing from a pasture off CR 109 in Burleson County. The bull is branded with a “222” over “F” on the left leg. He was last seen Oct. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
