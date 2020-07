Crime Watch: Branded cows missing in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports cattle washed out of their pasture in a flood in northern Limestone County on July 7, 2020. The 14 black cows are branded with an MR connected on the left hip or thigh. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.