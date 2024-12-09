Crime watch: Brahman crossbred cow missing in Victoria

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a gray, white-faced Brahman crossbred cow missing from a property in Victoria. The cow is branded with a “Rafter S” on its left hip. She was last seen Oct. 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





