Crime Watch: Brahman cross cow-calf pair missing in DeWitt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a Brahman cross, cow-calf pair missing from a property off Candido Road in Yorktown. The yellow Brahman-Jersey crossbred cow has “circle R over connected N” on her left hip. The three-month-old calf has no brand or markings. They were last seen in February. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.