Crime watch: Boer goats stolen in Lamb County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 10 Boer goats stolen from the Anton FFA ag farm just outside of Anton. The goats are described as three does and seven wethers. Nine of the goats are red and white and one is black and white. During the night of Jan. 5 suspect(s) cut the chain link perimeter fence at the Anton FFA ag farm. The suspect(s) then cut a second chain link fence to gain access to the goats owned by the students of the Anton FFA chapter before stealing the goats. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



