Crime Watch: Boer goats missing in Sutton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports more than 35 Boer goats missing in Sonora. They include 22 nannies, 12 kids, one adult billy and two or three young billies. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
