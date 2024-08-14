Crime Watch: Black Wagyu bull missing in Fannin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a black Wagyu bull missing from a pasture off Fannin County Road 2855, North of Honey Grove. The 11-month-old bull weighs 500 pounds and has a yellow ear tag with No. 2392 in the right ear. He was last seen July 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
