Crime Watch: Black Wagyu bull missing in Fannin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a black Wagyu bull missing from a pasture off Fannin County Road 2855, North of Honey Grove. The 11-month-old bull weighs 500 pounds and has a yellow ear tag with No. 2392 in the right ear. He was last seen July 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Photo taken January 2024. The bull now has slick hair and weighs 500 pounds.