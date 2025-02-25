Crime watch: Black Hereford calves missing in Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports 10 Black Hereford calves missing from a property off Sand Creek Road in Brazos County. Seven of the calves weigh approximately 300 pounds and three of them are lighter in weight. They were last seen Jan. 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

